Parris Campbell News: Reverts to practice squad
Campbell reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Campbell played two snaps on special teams during the Eagles' NFC wild-card win over the Packers, but he did not show up in the box score otherwise. The veteran wideout could be elevated for the Eagles' divisional-round clash against the Commanders on Sunday.
Parris Campbell
Free Agent
