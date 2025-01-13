Fantasy Football
Parris Campbell

Parris Campbell News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Campbell reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Campbell played two snaps on special teams during the Eagles' NFC wild-card win over the Packers, but he did not show up in the box score otherwise. The veteran wideout could be elevated for the Eagles' divisional-round clash against the Commanders on Sunday.

Parris Campbell
 Free Agent

