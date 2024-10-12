Parris Campbell News: Signed to active roster

The Eagles signed Campbell to their 53-man roster Saturday.

Campbell had already been elevated from the practice squad three times this season, so Philadelphia was required to sign him to the active roster in order for the speedy wideout to play Sunday versus Cleveland. The 27-year-old has been playing a significant role in the Eagles' offense in recent games due to the absences of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and in Week 4 he logged a season-high 84 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Campbell probably won't play that much in Week 6 with both Brown and Smith slated to return, but he could remain on the roster as a depth receiver for the remainder of the campaign.