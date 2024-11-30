Parris Campbell News: Signs to active roster
The Eagles signed Campbell from their practice squad to their 53-man roster Saturday.
Campbell had previously been signed to the active roster Oct. 12, but he was cut 10 days later. He's also had three practice-squad elevations this season, so he's gotten into four total games, catching six of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. Campbell could see some work on offense Sunday versus Baltimore with Johnny Wilson (hamstring) out of action, especially if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also misses the contest.
