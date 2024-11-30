Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Parris Campbell headshot

Parris Campbell News: Signs to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

The Eagles signed Campbell from their practice squad to their 53-man roster Saturday.

Campbell had previously been signed to the active roster Oct. 12, but he was cut 10 days later. He's also had three practice-squad elevations this season, so he's gotten into four total games, catching six of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. Campbell could see some work on offense Sunday versus Baltimore with Johnny Wilson (hamstring) out of action, especially if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also misses the contest.

Parris Campbell
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now