Parris Campbell News: Signs with active roster

The Eagles signed Campbell from their practice squad to their 53-man roster Saturday.

Campbell had previously been signed to the active roster Oct. 12, but he was cut 10 days later. He's also had three practice-squad elevations this season, so he's gotten into four total games, catching six of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown. Campbell could see some work on offense Sunday versus Baltimore due to Johnny Wilson (hamstring) being out of action, especially if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) also misses the contest.