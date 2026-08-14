Pat Bryant News: Makes 15-yard catch on first play
Bryant caught his only target for 15 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons.
Bryant's catch came on Denver's first play of the game. It's encouraging to see the 2025 third-round pick getting involved early, as Bryant will have his work cut out for him as he tries to earn playing time in his second NFL campaign. Jaylen Waddle (leg) and Courtland Sutton are locked in as starters at wide receiver, while Bryant will also face competition for targets from Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims (undisclosed) in Denver's WR room.
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