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Pat Bryant News: Spent offseason with training staff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 12:53pm

Bryant said Friday that he spent almost the entire offseason in Denver rehabbing his hamstring injury and working with the training staff, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Bryant was injured in Denver's season-ending loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. The 2025 third-round pick had 31 catches for 378 yards and one TD on 49 targets in 15 games during his rookie regular season. Bryant has regained health but will need to impress the coaching staff throughout training camp and the preseason to earn a prominent role in a deep wide receiver room that Denver bolstered by trading for Jaylen Waddle in the offseason while retaining Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin (hamstring), Marvin Mims and Bryant.

Pat Bryant
Denver Broncos
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