Pat Coogan News: Drafted by Titans

The Titans selected Coogan in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

Coogan (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) probably profiles as a swing interior backup for the Titans after starting at center for Indiana in 2025. Coogan started games at both guard and center for Notre Dame in the two years before that, but more as moveable depth than an entrenched starting role in either case. Players like him are normally better with technique than athletic talent, and unlike earlier short-arm centers drafted (Logan Jones and Sam Hecht), Coogan doesn't have standout tested athleticism to offset his lack of reach (31 and 1/8-inch arms).