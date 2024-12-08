Pat Freiermuth News: Finds end zone again

Freiermuth recorded three receptions on three targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

Russell Wilson only took to the air 26 times, leading to limited volume for all of Pittsburgh's pass catchers. Freiermuth made the most of his chances, highlighted by long gains of 21 and 20 yards -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. He has now found the end zone in three of his last five games and has at least 45 receiving yards in three straight contests after reaching that mark just once in his first 10 matchups.