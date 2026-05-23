Pat Freiermuth News: Has contract restructured
The Steelers and Freiermuth agreed to a restructured contract Saturday, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.
As a result, Freiermuth's cap hit for the 2026 campaign will decrease from its current $11.2 million. Pittsburgh's tight end room lost both Jonnu Smith (released) and Connor Heyward (signed with Raiders) this offseason, which leaves Darnell Washington (forearm) as the only established option at the position aside from Freiermuth. With QB Aaron Rodgers back in the fold as well, Freiermuth may be poised for an uptick in volume after putting together a 41-486-4 line on 54 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Freiermuth See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
NFL Schedule Release: Implications for Best Ball Playoffs in Weeks 15-179 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania16 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?57 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine78 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison88 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Freiermuth See More