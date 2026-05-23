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Pat Freiermuth News: Has contract restructured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 8:03pm

The Steelers and Freiermuth agreed to a restructured contract Saturday, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

As a result, Freiermuth's cap hit for the 2026 campaign will decrease from its current $11.2 million. Pittsburgh's tight end room lost both Jonnu Smith (released) and Connor Heyward (signed with Raiders) this offseason, which leaves Darnell Washington (forearm) as the only established option at the position aside from Freiermuth. With QB Aaron Rodgers back in the fold as well, Freiermuth may be poised for an uptick in volume after putting together a 41-486-4 line on 54 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Pat Freiermuth
Pittsburgh Steelers
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