Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth News: Limited production in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Freiermuth secured both of his targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 18-16 win over the Ravens.

Freiermuth's fantasy value in 2024 has depended largely on whether he reaches the end zone, and he had one of his worst performances of the year during Sunday's narrow win. The 26-year-old hasn't had more than three targets in any of his last six appearances, but he'll attempt to bounce back against the Browns on Thursday.

Pat Freiermuth
Pittsburgh Steelers

