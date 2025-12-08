Freiermuth led the Steelers' tight ends in playing time, taking the field for 60 percent of the team's offensive snaps. However, he had minimal fantasy production for a second consecutive week. The 2021 second-rounder had put together a string of seven consecutive performances with double-digit receiving yards following Pittsburgh's Week 5 bye, but he was held without a target last week against Buffalo before this week's disappointing performance. Darnell Washington exited Sunday's Week 14 matchup due to a concussion, but Freiermuth would still be battling Jonnu Smith for snaps and targets if Washington is forced to miss additional time.