Pat Freiermuth News: Long TD caps productive day

Freiermuth recorded six receptions on seven targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Freiermuth had been one of the only Steelers to not benefit much statistically from the switch to Russell Wilson in Week 7. That changed in Sunday's win, as he led the team in targets and matched his season high. He took advantage of that opportunity with a long 25-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter and a 17-yard reception to help set up a field goal just before halftime. Even with the strong performance, Freiermuth topped 50 yards for just the fourth time in 12 games for the season.