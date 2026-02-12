Pat Freiermuth headshot

Pat Freiermuth News: Modest numbers in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Freiermuth secured 41 of 54 targets for 486 yards and four touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025.

Freiermuth paced Pittsburgh's tight ends in receiving production, but his ceiling was significantly capped by the presence of both Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington (forearm), as well as the run-first schematic design of former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (now at Ohio State). The 27-year-old right end remains under contract through the 2028 season and will retain a consistent role in Pittsburgh's offense, but both Smith and Washington are set to return in 2026, and the first read for red-zone opportunities will consistently be wide receiver DK Metcalf. Those factors will make Freiermuth a deep sleeper in 2026 fantasy drafts, and it's difficult to envision an upside scenario for him even if new head coach Mike McCarthy manages to spark things on offense.

Pat Freiermuth
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
