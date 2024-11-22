Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pat Freiermuth headshot

Pat Freiermuth News: Records four catches in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Freiermuth secured all four of his targets for 59 yards in Thursday's 24-19 loss to Cleveland.

Freiermuth had been held under 20 receiving yards in four of his last five appearances, but he bounced back in Thursday's primetime matchup with a season-high 59 receiving yards. Over the first 11 games of the season, the 26-year-old has secured 35 of 40 targets for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Pat Freiermuth
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now