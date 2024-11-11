Pat Freiermuth News: Scores third touchdown of 2024

Freiermuth secured all three of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-27 win over Washington.

Freiermuth tallied just 5.7 yards per target Sunday, his second-lowest mark of the season. However, he reached the end zone in the second quarter to prop up his fantasy line. The 2021 second-rounder has now been held below 20 receiving yards in three of his last four appearances, and he hasn't seen more than three targets in a game since Week 4. Sunday's score was his first of the season with Russell Wilson under center.