Pat Jones Injury: DNP to open week
Jones (knee) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.
Jones has not been able to practice or play since suffering a knee injury during the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Packers. He'll have two more chances to practice this week and progress in his recovery before Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Rams. Dallas Turner would be in line to see a heavier workload alongside starting edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel if Jones were unable to play Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now