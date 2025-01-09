Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pat Jones headshot

Pat Jones Injury: DNP to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Jones (knee) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.

Jones has not been able to practice or play since suffering a knee injury during the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Packers. He'll have two more chances to practice this week and progress in his recovery before Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Rams. Dallas Turner would be in line to see a heavier workload alongside starting edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel if Jones were unable to play Monday.

Pat Jones
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now