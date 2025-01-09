Pat Jones Injury: DNP to open week

Jones (knee) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report.

Jones has not been able to practice or play since suffering a knee injury during the Vikings' Week 17 win over the Packers. He'll have two more chances to practice this week and progress in his recovery before Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Rams. Dallas Turner would be in line to see a heavier workload alongside starting edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel if Jones were unable to play Monday.