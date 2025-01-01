Pat Jones Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Jones (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Jones injured his right knee in the first half of this past Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers. There is optimism that Jones could play in the Vikings' regular-season finale against the Lions this Sunday, but the 2021 third-round pick would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days.
