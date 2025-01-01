Fantasy Football
Pat Jones Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Jones (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Jones injured his right knee in the first half of this past Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers. There is optimism that Jones could play in the Vikings' regular-season finale against the Lions this Sunday, but the 2021 third-round pick would have to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days.

Pat Jones
Minnesota Vikings
