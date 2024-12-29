Pat Jones Injury: Exits game due to knee injury

Jones (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jones was on the receiving end of a low block from Packers' tight end Tucker Kraft. Jones was able to walk off the field under his own power but will be evaluated by trainers on the sidelines. Dallas Turner and Bo Richter are in line to see more rotational snaps at linebacker for as long as Jones is out of the game.