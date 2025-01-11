Pat Jones Injury: Won't play in wild-card matchup

Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's wild-card contest against the Rams, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jones hurt his knee in Week 17 against Green Bay and didn't suit up for Minnesota's regular-season finale against Detroit. He didn't practice at all this week, so it doesn't appear he was close to being available for Monday's wild-card game. Dallas Turner may get more defensive snaps than usual with Jones sidelined.