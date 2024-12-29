Pat Jones Injury: Won't return against Green Bay

Jones (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Packers, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jones injured his knee in the first half of Sunday's NFC North clash, and it is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the game. With Jones' day done, Dallas Turner and Bo Richter will see more rotational snaps at linebacker behind Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.