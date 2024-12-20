Pat Jones News: Past knee injury

Jones (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

Jones upgraded to a full session Friday after beginning the Vikings' week of practice with consecutive limited outings, indicating that he's ready to play in Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old pass rusher has recorded 7.0 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games this season and is expected to cause problems for a struggling Seahawks offensive line in Week 16.