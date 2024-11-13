Fantasy Football
Pat O'Donnell headshot

Pat O'Donnell News: Joins 49ers' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

O'Donnell was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Wednesday.

O'Donnell was brought in to provide San Francisco with a contingency plan at punter with starter Mitch Wishnowsky (back) missing the team's first practice of the week Wednesday. O'Donnell will likely be elevated to the active roster if Wishnowsky cannot play Sunday versus the Seahawks.

