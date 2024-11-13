Pat O'Donnell News: Joins 49ers' practice squad
O'Donnell was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Wednesday.
O'Donnell was brought in to provide San Francisco with a contingency plan at punter with starter Mitch Wishnowsky (back) missing the team's first practice of the week Wednesday. O'Donnell will likely be elevated to the active roster if Wishnowsky cannot play Sunday versus the Seahawks.
Pat O'Donnell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now