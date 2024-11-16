Pat O'Donnell News: Signed to active roster

The 49ers signed O'Donnell off their practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

O'Donnell could be the 49ers' punter for the next four regular-season games due to Mitch Wishnowsky (back) being placed on injured reserve. O'Donnell last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Packers, during which he averaged 44.5 yards per punt across 17 games.