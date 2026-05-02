Patrick Gurd News: Joins Raiders

Gurd signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent Saturday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Gurd began his collegiate career at Ohio State and ended his time at Cincinnati. He's primarily a blocking tight end, as he logged only three catches for 46 yards across 12 games with the Bearcats in 2025. Given the depth and talent that the Raiders boast at tight end, Gurd likely has a difficult path to the roster.