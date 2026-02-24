Patrick Jones headshot

Patrick Jones News: Fully cleared from back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said Tuesday that Jones (back) has been fully cleared after undergoing surgery during the season, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Signed to a two-year, $15 million deal last offseason following a breakout 2024 campaign with the Vikings, Jones appeared in just four games during his first season with Carolina. Jones will look to return to form in 2026 after he racked up a career-high 7.0 sacks across 15 games with Minnesota two seasons ago.

Patrick Jones
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Jones See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 8 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 8 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
124 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 4 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
152 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 4: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 4: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
154 days ago