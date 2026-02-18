Patrick Mahomes headshot

Patrick Mahomes Injury: Agrees to contract restructure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 7:49am

Mahomes (knee) recently agreed to restructure his contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs add $43.56 million in cap space with the restructure, but they'll still need to make other moves to become cap-compliant before the start of the new league year March 11. Mahomes is in the early stages of his rehab process after undergoing surgery in mid-December to repair ACL and LCL tears. He said in mid-January that he was aiming to be ready for Week 1 of 2026, though he acknowledged that he "can't predict what happens throughout the process," per The Associated Press.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Mahomes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Mahomes See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
Yesterday
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
9 days ago
Youngest QBs to Start a Super Bowl: History, Stats, and Where Drake Maye Fits
NFL
Youngest QBs to Start a Super Bowl: History, Stats, and Where Drake Maye Fits
Author Image
KC Joyner
22 days ago
Breaking Down Super Bowl LX: Age, Experience, and Origins of the Seahawks and Patriots
NFL
Breaking Down Super Bowl LX: Age, Experience, and Origins of the Seahawks and Patriots
Author Image
Christopher Boan
23 days ago