Patrick Mahomes Injury: Dealing with sore ankle

Coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's 21-7 win at Cleveland that Mahomes' left ankle isn't broken but "is sore," Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes was on the receiving end of a high-low hit in the fourth quarter that resulted in him needing some assistance to get to the sideline and with a very visible limp. He eventually was deemed questionable to return due to an ankle injury, but backup Carson Wentz handled QB duties the rest of the contest while Mahomes was seen getting his left ankle taped on the bench. In addition to Reid's initial comment on Mahomes, the coach told Nate Taylor of The Athletic, "It'll literally be day by day. He probably could've gone back in. He wanted to go back in. There was no need for that." When Mahomes injured his left ankle in the first half of a Week 9 victory against the Buccaneers, he also missed some time but was able to gut through it and finish the game. Considering the Chiefs were up by Sunday's final margin at the time of Mahomes' exit, being cautious with their franchise signal-caller seemingly was the prudent approach, but his status now will need to be monitored in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Texans.