Patrick Mahomes Injury: Expected to participate in OTAs
Mahomes (knee) is expected to participate in Kansas City's OTAs, beginning May 26, Nate Taylor of ESPN reports.
Mahomes was present for the team's voluntary workouts in April but was still limited solely to rehabbing his surgically repaired ACL and LCL. He'll now progress to the next step in his rehab, as he'll participate in at least some capacity with his teammates during the team's voluntary offseason workouts. While that's a positive step, coach Andy Reid did acknowledge that Mahomes will remain limited. Both Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to publicly state that the goal is for Mahomes to be ready to suit up in Week 1.
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