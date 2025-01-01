Fantasy Football
Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 4:15pm

Mahomes (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Mahomes has been managing a mild high-ankle sprain since suffering the injury in a Week 15 win over the Browns, but he's proceeded to play in both of the Chiefs' last two contests while turning in two of his best performances of the season. His listed limitations for Wednesday are likely maintenance-related more than anything and won't have any bearing on his status for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Broncos, with head coach Andy Reid having indicated that Mahomes will be rested for the contest. With the Chiefs having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, Mahomes will get some extra time to heal in Week 18 before returning to action in the divisional round of the postseason. Carson Wentz is slated to draw the start at quarterback Sunday in Denver.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
