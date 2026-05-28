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Patrick Mahomes Injury: Limited to 7-on-7 work at OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Mahomes (knee) has been participating in OTAs this week in a limited capacity, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

As expected, Mahomes hasn't been cleared for 11-on-11 work, as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL and LCL suffered in Week 15 of last season. Still, Mahomes' progress has been impressive, and he looks to be well ahead of schedule with an eye toward being ready for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
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