Patrick Mahomes Injury: Non-committal on Week 15 status

Mahomes (ankle) admitted after Sunday's 21-7 win over the Browns that he's uncertain if he'll be able to play in the Chiefs' Week 16 game Saturday versus the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. "It's hard to say right now,'' Mahomes said, when asked about his status for Week 16. "You still [have the] adrenaline rolling and usually it's kind of the day after when you kind of get a good sense of it...You just do what you have to do to get back, and I think that's the most important thing. And now we just get back to the rehab part, the treatment part, and try to get ourselves ready on a short week against a good football team."

Mahomes left Sunday's game midway through the fourth quarter after taking a hit to his right ankle while throwing an incomplete fourth-down pass. With the Chiefs holding a 14-point lead by the time they regained possession with 5:23 left in the quarter, head coach Andy Reid opted to go with Carson Wentz at quarterback for the rest of the game. Reid said after the contest that Mahomes' ankle wasn't broken, but the Chiefs fear that the signal-caller may have suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mahomes is scheduled undergo further testing Monday, but if the high-ankle sprain is confirmed, he'll likely be viewed as week-to-week and would likely face an uphill battle to get cleared for the matchup with the Texans. With three games left in the regular season, the 13-1 Chiefs currently sit two games ahead of the 11-3 Bills for the top seed in the AFC, a reality that could prompt Kansas City to take a more cautious approach with Mahomes over the next few weeks to ensure he's in optimal health for the postseason.