Patrick Mahomes Injury: Officially doubtful for Week 18

Mahomes (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest at Denver.

Speaking to the media Friday, coach Andy Reid effectively ruled out Mahomes for Week 18 action, per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. Having said that, the Chiefs may not make it official until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. In any case, Carson Wentz is set to lead Kansas City's offense this weekend, but with RB Isiah Pacheco (ribs) also sidelined and TE Travis Kelce and RB Kareem Hunt listed as doubtful (meaning they'll likely be healthy scratches), Wentz will be working without a few key skill-position players. As for Mahomes, he'll turn his focus to the divisional round on either Jan. 18 or 19.