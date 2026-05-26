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Patrick Mahomes Injury: On the field for OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Mahomes (knee) participated in the Chiefs' opening OTA practice Tuesday, Nate Taylor of ESPN reports.

While the extent of Mahomes' participation wasn't revealed, the Chiefs did post a video of the QB making a throw on the field, while sporting a brace on his left knee. Mahomes is bouncing back from surgery that he had Dec. 15 to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, with his recovery ongoing. Still, his participation in Tuesday's session, in any capacity, is encouraging nonetheless. Mahomes' stated goal is to be ready for Week 1 action, with Taylor noting that in recent weeks, the Chiefs have expressed optimism that their star signal caller will be in uniform Sept. 14 against the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
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