Patrick Mahomes Injury: On the field for OTAs
Mahomes (knee) participated in the Chiefs' opening OTA practice Tuesday, Nate Taylor of ESPN reports.
While the extent of Mahomes' participation wasn't revealed, the Chiefs did post a video of the QB making a throw on the field, while sporting a brace on his left knee. Mahomes is bouncing back from surgery that he had Dec. 15 to repair the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, with his recovery ongoing. Still, his participation in Tuesday's session, in any capacity, is encouraging nonetheless. Mahomes' stated goal is to be ready for Week 1 action, with Taylor noting that in recent weeks, the Chiefs have expressed optimism that their star signal caller will be in uniform Sept. 14 against the Broncos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Mahomes See More
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Rookie Analysis: Emmett Johnson 2026 Fantasy Outlook2 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania19 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Playoff Risers: The QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs Whose Stats Spike in the Postseason27 days ago
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: QB, RB Free-Agent Review57 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Mahomes See More