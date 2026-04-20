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Patrick Mahomes Injury: Rehabbing at voluntary workouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 11:23am

Mahomes (knee) is in attendance for the start of Kansas City's voluntary workouts on Monday, Dave Skretta of The Associated Press reports.

Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is participating in weight training and meetings as the 30-year-old QB continues to progress in his recovery from surgery undergone mid-December to repair ACL and LCL tears in his left knee. Mahomes said mid-January that "the goal" is "to play Week 1 and have no restrictions," but cautioned that he "can't predict what happens throughout the process." Monday kicked off Kansas City's two-week period of strength and conditioning, after which point the team will begin limited on-field work and walkthroughs. At that stage, the extent of Mahomes' participation will be worth monitoring. Of course, the expectation is that new backup quarterback Justin Fields (knee) will operate as the Chiefs' top signal-caller for most of the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
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