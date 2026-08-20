Patrick Mahomes Injury: Remaining out for second preseason tilt

Head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes (knee) won't play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Buccaneers, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The Chiefs will have Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun split the reps at quarterback while Mahomes is held out for a second straight game. Mahomes has incurred no reported setbacks in his recovery from the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that he sustained last December, as the Chiefs are seemingly just exercising caution by holding him out of action during the preseason slate. He was cleared to take part in 11-on-11 drills at the beginning of training camp and took snaps with the first-team offense during Thursday's practice after Fields went first through the order in preparation for his start Saturday, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Mahomes remains on track to start the Chiefs' regular-season opener Sept. 14 versus the Broncos.