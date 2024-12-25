Patrick Mahomes News: Clinches AFC No. 1 seed Wednesday

Mahomes completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 320 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 12 yards with his only carry in Wednesday's 29-10 win over the Steelers.

Mahomes went into a tough road environment on Christmas Day and gifted his fantasy managers with his highest point total in 2024. Wednesday's win also cemented the Chiefs' status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning the team a first-round bye come playoff time. Mahomes' iffy ankle looked anything but against the Steelers, with the superstar QB moving well in the pocket in addition to ripping off a 12-yard scamper in the second half. With nothing left accomplish in the regular season, there is a chance Kansas City opts to rest its offensive leader against the Broncos in Week 18 in order to preserve a healthy Mahomes for the divisional round of the playoffs on either Jan. 18 or 19.