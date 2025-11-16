Even with Patrick Surtain (pectoral) still sidelined, Mahomes had trouble breaking down the Denver secondary, with his lone TD pass coming in the fourth quarter on a play in which Travis Kelce did most of the work. The star QB did at least extend his streak of games with 250-plus passing yards to seven, a stretch in which he's posted a 15:5 TD:INT, 66.8 percent completion rate and 7.7 YPA. Mahomes will try to get back on track, and revive Kansas City's suddenly fading playoff hopes, at home in Week 12 against the Colts.