Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Mahomes headshot

Patrick Mahomes News: Does just enough for 12th win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Mahomes completed 24 of 37 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers. He added four rushing attempts for 17 yards.

Mahomes put the Chiefs up 13-0 with a nine-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the final minute of the first half, but the Chargers scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. The two teams then exchanged go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter before Mahomes converted a pair of third downs with passes of 14 yards to Xavier Worthy and nine yards to Travis Kelce to set up Matthew Wright's game-winning 31-yard field goal on the game's final play. It hasn't always been pretty offensively as Kansas City navigates subpar offensive line play with a depleted receiving corps, but Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 12-1 record and an AFC West Division title heading into a Week 15 trip to Cleveland.

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now