It was a masterful performance from Mahomes on the national stage as he methodically dismantled Detroit's defense to the tune of a 132.2 passer rating. The 29-year-old posted his second four-touchdown game over his last three starts, quickly putting his slow start to the campaign in the rear-view mirror. His fourth rushing score this season also tied the regular-season high he set back in 2022 in 11 fewer games. A red-hot Mahomes will set his sights on a division foe when the Chiefs host the Raiders next Sunday.