Patrick Mahomes headshot

Patrick Mahomes News: Likely to start Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 11:14am

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes (ankle) "will most likely" start Saturday's game against the Texans, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Mahomes sustained a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Browns, but the issue is clearly less severe than the injury he suffered two years ago during the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The star quarterback managed to practice in full Wednesday, potentially putting him on track to head into Week 16 action without an injury designation at all. Meanwhile, Reid also offered optimism that wide receiver Hollywood Brown (shoulder) will be activated from IR and make his season debut versus Houston on Saturday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

