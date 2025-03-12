Patrick Mahomes News: Restructures deal

Mahomes agreed Wednesday with the Chiefs on a restructure of his contract, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes and star defensive tackle Chris Jones both agreed to restructure their contracts Wednesday, freeing up a total of $49.4 million in cap space to help Kansas City maneuver in free agency. The team has already committed to a handful of key moves, including re-signing wideout Hollywood Brown to a one-year deal, placing the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith and retaining linebacker Nick Bolton via a three-year contract. Mahomes remains signed through the 2031 season, and he'll enter the 2025 season with a reloaded supporting cast as the Chiefs work to bounce back from a disappointing 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.