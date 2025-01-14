Patrick Mahomes News: Returns to practice in full

Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Mahomes was inactive for the Chiefs' Week 18 loss to the Broncos, but he likely would have played in the game had Kansas City not already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into the regular-season finale. The star quarterback instead benefited from more time to recover from the right high-ankle sprain that he sustained in a Dec. 15 win over the Browns and then played through in Weeks 16 and 17. With a full practice to kick off prep for the divisional-round matchup with the Texans on Saturday, Mahomes is good to go as the Chiefs begin their quest for a third straight Super Bowl title.