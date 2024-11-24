Patrick Mahomes News: Second-half surge continues
Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 269 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers. He added five rushes for 60 yards.
Mahomes had an exceptional first half, during which he completed 19 of 24 passes for two touchdowns -- both of which went to Noah Gray -- and 207 yards. The Chiefs only ran 28 plays in the second half, which slowed his line a bit. However, Mahomes still delivered when needed by scrambling for a 33-yard gain with only 38 seconds remaining to set up the game-winning field goal. He now has three touchdowns in three of his last four games while reaching 300 total yards on two occasions in that span.
