Patrick Mahomes News: Set for full practice Wednesday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes (ankle) will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Mahomes had a bit of a scare in Monday's 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers, as he appeared to roll his left ankle during his second touchdown pass of the game early in the fourth quarter. Though he required assistance off the field, Mahomes was able to return for the Chiefs' next possession and didn't wind up missing any snaps on the night, despite having to play through some pain the rest of the way. With further evaluation after the game apparently turning up nothing concerning, Mahomes doesn't look as though he'll face any limitations heading into the Chiefs' Week 10 game against the Broncos on Sunday.