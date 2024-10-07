Patrick Mahomes News: Standout numbers in win

Mahomes completed 28 of 39 passes for 331 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed six times for 22 yards in the Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Despite being down yet another key skill-position player in Rashee Rice (IR, knee), Mahomes was in top form against a Saints defense that had made life mostly miserable for opposing quarterbacks heading into Monday night's contest. The two-time MVP seamlessly adapted to his circumstances by primarily concentrating his attention on the ever reliable Travis Kelce and complementary wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, with whom he connected for a combined 16 completions and 200 yards on 18 total targets. Mahomes also made good use of other little-used pass catchers such as Mecole Hardman and Noah Gray, and the season-high yardage total he compiled was made all the more remarkable by the fact he connected with rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy, who entered the night as the de facto No. 1 receiver, on only three occasions for 25 yards. Mahomes and the Chiefs head into a Week 6 bye before a road showdown and Super Bowl rematch with the 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 20.