Patrick Mahomes News: Survives injury scare for OT win

Mahomes (ankle) completed 34 of 44 pass attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns while rushing twice for nine yards in Monday's 30-24 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Mahomes rolled his left ankle while completing a shovel pass for his second passing touchdown of the evening, promptly visiting the medical tent while his teammates celebrated the score. Luckily, the durable signal-caller showed his toughness yet again, returning to the game without missing a play in a successful effort to finish off the Buccaneers in overtime. With a short week ahead, fantasy managers should monitor Mahomes' practice participation ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the Broncos. That said, the star QB already gave a vote of confidence for his own status Sunday stating that he will "be ready to go" against Denver.