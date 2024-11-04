Fantasy Football
Patrick Mahomes News: Survives injury scare for OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Mahomes (ankle) completed 34 of 44 pass attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns while rushing twice for nine yards in Monday's 30-24 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Mahomes rolled his left ankle while completing a shovel pass for his second passing touchdown of the evening, promptly visiting the medical tent while his teammates celebrated the score. Luckily, the durable signal-caller showed his toughness yet again, returning to the game without missing a play in a successful effort to finish off the Buccaneers in overtime. With a short week ahead, fantasy managers should monitor Mahomes' practice participation ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the Broncos. That said, the star QB already gave a vote of confidence for his own status Sunday stating that he will "be ready to go" against Denver.

