Patrick Mahomes News: Throws two picks in Super Bowl loss
Mahomes completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 257 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while taking four rushing attempts for 25 yards and a lost fumble in Sunday's 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Mahomes was stifled for nearly three quarters in Super Bowl LIX before completing the first of three garbage-time touchdowns with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's one-sided affair. The 28-year-old superstar saw his hopes of a potential third consecutive Super Bowl title erode away with each ensuing unsuccessful offensive drive against a ferocious unit led by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Mahomes saw a decline in total production in 2024 despite earning the top seed in the AFC, but he maintained a respectable 2.4 TD:INT in 16 starts in the regular season. The Chiefs will look to regroup following a disappointing showing on the national stage and bring in more talent to surround Mahomes for the upcoming 2025 campaign.