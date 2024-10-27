Patrick Mahomes News: Throws two TDs to stay underfeated

Mahomes completed 27 of 38 pass attempts for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing six times for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders.

Mahomes got back on track after failing to throw a touchdown in consecutive games. The star quarterback threw a pair of touchdowns for the first time since Week 3 against Atlanta, giving fantasy managers something to hang their hats on as we approach the middle of the fantasy season. Mahomes could be in store for another healthy stat line as the Chiefs prepare for a potential shootout against the Buccaneers next Monday.