Patrick McMorris News: Gets activated from IR
Miami activated McMorris (calf) from injured reserve Tuesday.
In a corresponding transaction, the Dolphins waived veteran safety Marcus Maye. A rookie sixth-round draft pick, McMorris has yet to make his NFL debut, but he's been a full practice participant for both of the past two weeks and could get be available as a depth option in the secondary Thursday versus the Packers.
