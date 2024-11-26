Fantasy Football
Patrick McMorris

Patrick McMorris News: Gets activated from IR

RotoWire Staff

November 26, 2024

Miami activated McMorris (calf) from injured reserve Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, the Dolphins waived veteran safety Marcus Maye. A rookie sixth-round draft pick, McMorris has yet to make his NFL debut, but he's been a full practice participant for both of the past two weeks and could get be available as a depth option in the secondary Thursday versus the Packers.

Patrick McMorris
Miami Dolphins
