Patrick McMorris News: Joining 49ers
The 49ers signed McMorris to a one-year deal Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McMorris spent the 2025 campaign on the Cardinals practice squad but didn't appear in any games. The 24-year-old will now spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a spot on San Francisco's final roster.
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