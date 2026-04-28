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Patrick McMorris News: Joining 49ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

The 49ers signed McMorris to a one-year deal Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McMorris spent the 2025 campaign on the Cardinals practice squad but didn't appear in any games. The 24-year-old will now spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a spot on San Francisco's final roster.

Patrick McMorris
San Francisco 49ers
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